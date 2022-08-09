Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police conducted a vehicle stop near Las Vegas Boulevard for a suspected driver impairment.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” LVMPD said in a statement on Twitter. “Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

TMZ reported the arrest took place around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The arrest comes 10 years after Lynch was arrested on suspicion of DUI near his hometown of Oakland, California, in January 2012. Lynch eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was ordered to pay a $1,080 fine and attend six driver-safety classes in California and received two years’ probation.

Lynch, 36, was a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All Pro with the Seahawks in 2012. He played his final NFL game with the Seahawks in January 2020.

Lynch’s arrest comes one day after the Seahawks announced he would join the team in a special correspondent role, in which he would “produce creative content for a variety of projects.”

Since retiring from the NFL, Lynch has been active in a number of entrepreneurial pursuits. He owns his own clothing line, “Beast Mode,” and he is a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Adam Jude, The Seattle Times