A new addition to Acadia National Park is making Maine’s beautiful outdoors more accessible to people of all different abilities.

The national park recently purchased a carriage with a ramp that is designed to allow wheelchair users and others with mobility impairments to ride along on tours of the park’s iconic carriage roads, the Mount Desert Islander reported.

The carriage has a wide seating area that can accommodate mobility aids, as well as benches for companions to ride along in. The use of the carriage is limited to reservations, which can be made by calling 207-276-5721.

Park officials are unsure how high the demand will be to use the accessible carriage, so it is recommended to call to make a reservation well in advance of your planned trip to the national park, according to the Islander.