The end of this week marks the best time of summer to see the famed Perseid meteor shower, and this year’s meteor display aligns with the last supermoon of the year.

The supermoon, called the Sturgeon moon, is expected to be most visible at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday night in Maine, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This supermoon is called the Sturgeon moon because the prehistoric-looking fish were most abundant during this time of year, according to Algonquin Indigenous traditions.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is as close as possible to the Earth, making it appear slightly larger.

This year’s last supermoon comes right in the middle of the Perseid shower, according to the University of Maine’s Versant Astronomy Center.

Barring cloudy skies, the Perseids are expected to be visible in Maine until Saturday evening and early into Sunday morning, according to astronomers. Due to the supermoon, it may be more difficult than usual to see them, as the light from the moon will slightly brighten the night sky.

Meteor shower activity is expected to peak on Saturday evening, with up to 150 meteors streaking across the sky per hour, astronomers predict.

Perseids are typically easy to spot in the night sky during the middle of August, and even the inexperienced astronomer is likely to get rewarded just by taking some time to look up to the stars. You’re likely to have the best luck by looking toward the northeast section of the sky, according to the Versant Astronomy Center.

Because the best viewing of the supermoon comes relatively early on Thursday evening, astronomers recommend stargazing for the Perseid shower in the darkest part of the early morning, right before dawn breaks. Most meteors can be seen with the naked eye, so no special equipment is needed — unless you want to bring along binoculars, or have the skill to capture the showers on a camera.