GORHAM, Maine — Four cows were killed after a large barn caught fire in Gorham on Tuesday night.

The fire at Flaggy Meadow Road was reported around 8:40 p.m., according to officials. When they arrived on scene, dozens of cows were evacuated from the structure.

Luckily many of them were able to escape and were brought to a nearby pasture.

Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett confirmed no humans were injured during the fire and they were able to keep it from spreading to multiple nearby houses or other buildings on the farm.

Flaggy Meadow Road was closed for hours Tuesday night as six area fire departments fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.