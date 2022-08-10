Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies from north to south and patchy fog settling in the evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
Another 438 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bates College will no longer require regular asymptomatic COVID-19 testing when students return to campus this fall. However, testing will be available through student health care services on a case-by-case basis.
Maine livestock owners could face hay shortage due to drought
If the drought conditions persist, livestock owners will see the price of hay likely go up as demand increases.
The drought is forcing Maine anglers to change where and when they fish
As drought conditions continue this summer in Maine, anglers are becoming more concerned about how the low, warm water in ponds, rivers and streams is harming the state’s fish.
Bangor votes again to ban flavored tobacco sales
Bangor became the first city to ban flavored tobacco but had to reverse course after failing to provide ample notice to businesses.
Midcoast couple abandons 3-apartment proposal after ‘ugly’ pushback
After he submitted his proposal, Brady Brim-DeForest said he received a series of anonymous calls that threatened him with bodily injury.
Susan Collins calls FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home ‘shocking’
Susan Collins’ remarks differ from many of her Republican colleagues, who strongly condemned the raid after it became public. Former Gov. Paul LePage later compared the U.S. to a “banana republic” after the search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Maine’s newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change.
New Holden coffee shop will serve Maine-roasted java and Gosselin’s doughnuts
Black Fly serves coffee from Carrabassett Coffee Roasters and from 44 North Coffee in Deer Isle, either as drip or iced coffee, cold brew or espresso beverages.
Maine’s small size could bode well for more union efforts in the retail sector
Maine unions have traditionally held some sway in the state’s politics, with politicians often seeking the support of unions that represent employees of Bath Iron Works and members of law enforcement.
A former chef has turned family recipes into a canned food business
Lady Ashburnham pickles, available at the Bangor Farmers’ Market on Sundays and at several stores in eastern and northern Maine, come from a generations-old recipe.
Maine musicians struck by SUV on sidewalk are getting lift from fellow performers
Kim Curry and Mike Preston are professional country music musicians who make their living on honky-tonk stages all over New England.
