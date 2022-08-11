The New England Region Little League baseball championship game between Bangor and Middleboro, Massachusetts, will be broadcast by ESPN-TV on Thursday at 5 p.m. from the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut.

The game will also be streamed on DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV and Sling.

Bangor has beaten Brattleboro, Vermont, 3-0 and Middleboro, 10-4, to reach the final.

Middleboro sandwiched two wins over Concord, New Hampshire, 1-0 and 11-0 in five innings, to earn a spot in the championship game.

It will be a winner-take-all game unlike a normal double-elimination tournament, which would have forced Middleboro to beat Bangor twice.

Bangor is seeking to become just the fourth team from Maine to win a regional and advance to the Little League World Series and the first since the 2005 Westbrook team.