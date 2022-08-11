UMaine hires new cross-country, track and field coach|

Adam Ward has been named the cross-country/track and field coach at the University of Maine.

Ward was named the Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year 11 times in his 18 years as the head cross-country coach at NCAA Division II Augusta University in Georgia and had also been the school’s track and field coach.

He replaces Mark Lech, who retired in June after 25 seasons at UMaine. Ward’s cross-country teams have finished among the top 10 in regional rankings several times, and his men’s track and field team was ranked No. 28 in the country in just its third year of existence.

Ward was responsible for putting together Augusta University’s first outdoor track and field team in 2013.

His 2021 men’s and women’s cross-country teams captured the Peach Belt Conference championship and had the recipients of the Runner of the Year Award on both teams.

Each team finished in the top 10 in the region and qualified for the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals.

Ward said he was “very excited” to begin his career at UMaine.

“I’m eager to get started and I cannot wait to see what we can build at UMaine so the student-athletes, campus and alumni will be proud of our program,” he said.

Ward is a 2001 graduate of Murray State University in Kentucky where he earned a degree in exercise science.

He is a USA Track and Field Level II certified coach in sprints, hurdles, relays and endurance events.

He earned a master’s degree in health and physical education from Augusta State in 2005.

Augusta State merged with another Georgia school and is now Augusta University.

He is a former president of the Augusta Striders running club and was the Peach Belt Conference representative on the Division II Executive Council for the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Ward and wife, Ashlynn, have a son, Carter, and a daughter, Mary Blake.