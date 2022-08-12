Pushuan Brown, who is ninth on the University of Maine’s all-time rushing yards list with 2,213 yards, has been named the Black Bears’ running backs coach.

The North Brunswick, New Jersey, native, who played at UMaine from 2008 to 2011, was an All-Colonial Athletic Association third team selection in 2011 when he rushed for 1,093 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

That is eighth-most in a season at UMaine.

“Beyond being a great teacher and coach, Coach Brown knows how to develop young men and form meaningful relationships,” said Stevens, who added that Brown models “accountability, toughness and humility.”

Brown had been serving as the offensive coordinator at North Brunswick Township High School, a position he held from 2017 to 2021.

He had participated in the New York Jets training camp in 2012 before heading to Germany and beginning his coaching career as the run game coordinator for the Stuttgart Scorpions in the German Football League.

Under his guidance, the Scorpions had the second best rushing attack in the GFL.

He earned a degree in child development and family interactions with a minor in kinesiology and physical education from UMaine in 2012 and a master’s degree in sport management-athletic administration from Liberty University in 2018.

He will be tutoring a veteran stable of running backs that includes preseason All-CAA honorable mention Freddie Brock, who rushed for 720 yards on 132 carries a year ago, and Elijah Barnwell (514 yards on 117 carries).

UMaine opens the season at the University of New Mexico on Sept. 3.