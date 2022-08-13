There are so many benefits to trail running — the solitude, the peace, the quiet — but, let’s face it, like so many other things, it can be more fun with friends.

Whether you’re new to trail running, new to Maine or just looking to connect with like-minded folks, Maine has an extensive offering of trail running clubs all over the state.

Here’s a look at who these groups are, what they offer and when you can meet up with them.

Portland Area

Trail Sisters, Portland

About: A local chapter of a national organization, Trail Sisters strives to increase women’s participation and opportunity in trail running through inspiration, education and empowerment.

Runs: Weekly group runs for women on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. Locations rotate.

More info: Find them on Facebook for location updates.

Runaways Run Club

About: Supporting not just friends but everyone, and having some fun. The group’s goal is to be a run club for everyone, whether you’re first or last, friend or stranger.

Runs: Tuesdays at 6 a.m., Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. year-round, plus Thursdays at 6 p.m. during the summer months. Locations vary each week.

More info: Visit their website for more information.

Southern and western Maine

Casco Run Club

About: A group of fierce runners doing a whole lot of running in Casco and the surrounding towns.

Runs: Trail runs on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at rotating locations in and near Casco, as well as weekend road runs.

More info: Follow them on Instagram for locations and updates.

Trail Monster Running

About: Trail Monster Running is a group of trail runners based in southern Maine who enjoy sharing a passion for the outdoors with others. From 5K cross-country races to 100 milers, Trail Monsters run them all.

Runs: Sundays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at varying times. Locations vary for both days.

More info: Visit their website for more information.

Trails in the Valley

About: Grab your trail shoes and meet up for a fun, weekly running club on the Lost Valley Trails in Auburn, presented by Lamey Wellehan.

Runs: Every Friday at 6 p.m. at the Lost Valley Lawn.

More info: Visit the Lost Valley Ski Area’s website for more information.

Roots and Rocks Ramblers, Lovell

About: A group of runners and walkers hosted by the Great Lovell Land Trust.

Runs: Meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at rotating locations in the Lovell area.

More info: Visit the group’s website or Facebook page.

Midcoast, Down East and the Maritimes

Bold Coast Runners

About: A welcoming, encouraging and supportive group of crazy people who run the roads and trails of way Down East Maine, the Canadian Borderlands and beyond. The group runs distances ranging from 1 mile to 50 miles and on anything from smooth tar to rugged single track.

Runs: Most Sundays at 7 a.m. somewhere in coastal Washington County or just over the border in Hancock County or Charlotte County, New Brunswick.

More info: Find locations for future runs on the group’s website.

Trail Runners of Midcoast Maine

About: A community of fun-loving girls and boys who run in the woods and mountains of midcoast Maine.

Runs: Mondays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 5:30 a.m. year-round as well as Wednesdays at 6 p.m. seasonally.

More info: Visit the group’s website for more information.

Down East Running Trail Team

About: Formed in 2016, it’s not an official club, mostly a group of friends who run together.

Runs: Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Brown Mountain Gate House. Just north of Northeast Harbor.

More info: Find them on Facebook for updates on weekly runs.

Because Maine has such a vibrant trail running community, running groups, clubs and teams are constantly changing.

If I missed your group, please reach out to me at canyonwrencoaching@gmail.com or on Instagram @trailrunningbabycatcher to correct it.