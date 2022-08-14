It took just 35 days for a Maine TikTok user to transform his garden of gourds from moderately successful to something resembling a portal to a dimension of heavy vegetation.

In a time lapse-fast forward mashup video, the user gourdfarmer — who is Aaron Letourneau, a self-described gourd farmer and artist — takes viewers on an accelerated tour of his gourd tunnels over 35 days.

On day one, the plants look a bit small. By day 35, heavy vines are growing up, over and through a series of high tunnels made out of wire fencing. Inside, lush leaves create shady passages where gourds of several shapes, sizes and varieties hang from above.

Gourds grow on vines and they can take up a lot of space in a garden. One way to control them is to have them grow upward instead of out. By gently attaching the vines to a trellis, fence, pole or a tunnel like Letourneau’s, you can easily “train” them into an attractive vertical garden.