A Searsmont woman was injured after a car hit her while she was biking in Belfast Saturday night and fled the scene.

Tristen Fontenelle, 30, was found lying in a ditch on the side of Belmont Avenue with head injuries, police said.

It was determined that Fontenelle was westbound on the eastbound shoulder of the road when she was struck by an eastbound car, which then fled the scene, officials said.

Fontenelle was taken to Waldo General Hospital for her injuries.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved and said it may be a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the passenger side mirror and passenger side front window missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2040.