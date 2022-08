A pilot was injured on Saturday afternoon after the single-engine plane he was flying crashed, WMTW reported.

Shortly after takeoff, the male pilot — who was not identified — heard sputtering at about 100 feet, Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury told the station. The pilot attempted to turn around but crashed at a private airfield off Route 131.

The pilot’s injuries were not life-threatening, officials told the station, and he was taken to the hospital via ambulance.