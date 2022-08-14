The death of a Cumberland County Jail inmate is under investigation.

The inmate — who was not identified — was found unresponsive in their cell by a correctional officer on Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were unsuccessful in reviving the inmate and their death is under investigation by the Portland Police Department, Department of Corrections and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

