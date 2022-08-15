BOSTON — The following students are named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester:

Jonah Edgar of Orono is majoring in business creative enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Jessika Landon of Bangor is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2025.

Hannah Nilsson of Brewer is majoring in theatre ed. and performance and is a member of the Class of 2024.