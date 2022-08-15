The Portland man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been identified.

James Mannion, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell about 5:39 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to revive Mannion, but they weren’t successful, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Mannion’s death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department, the Maine Department of Corrections and the Maine medical examiner’s office.

Mannion was booked into the Portland jail on Dec. 2, 2021, after being arrested by Portland police officers for drug possession, violating his conditions of release and failing to appear in court.

His cause of death was not immediately available.