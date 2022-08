Portland is launching a bike share program starting Monday.

Tandem Mobility will operate the program with 50 bikes to start. More will be added to the fleet in the weeks ahead.

In all, there will eventually be 150 geared bikes and 50 electric assist bikes staged at more than 40 parking hubs around Portland.

Geared bikes will cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute. Electric bikes will cost $2 to unlock and 30 cents per minute.