Two people were killed in a Sunday afternoon collision in Berwick.

The 1999 Volvo S70 was passing multiple vehicles while traveling south on Route 4, also known as Portland Street, when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4, according to the Berwick Police Department.

The two occupants in the Volvo died at the scene, Berwick police said Monday morning.

The Chevrolet’s driver was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available Monday morning.