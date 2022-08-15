Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 206 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine universities prepare for students who fell behind in school due to COVID
COVID disruptions across the country have caused students to fall behind in core subject areas such as reading and math.
He committed a felony as a teenager. Now, it’s following him as he turns his life around.
In the past year, Andrew Turner has applied for a pardon from Gov. Janet Mills, which would expunge his criminal record.
Maine hospitals still aren’t complying with federal price-transparency law
Penalties for noncompliance can be steep, but only two U.S. hospitals in the country have been dinged as of August.
Maine faces more hot days for long stretches in coming decades
Maine will see the number of days topping 90 degrees double over 30 years, with many experiencing more hot days in a row.
Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water
Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
Aroostook’s potato crop has escaped drought conditions
Though this year’s wet spring delayed planting for about 10 days and August started out dry, the potatoes are growing well.
Maine hires its 1st shark researcher 2 years after fatal great white attack
Matt Davis’ job is to figure out how and where sharks hang out in the Gulf of Maine.
Why a former server predicts a dire future for Maine’s restaurant capital
Jessica Slattery faced stagnant wages, exploding housing costs and a chaotic, unsafe pandemic when she left the food scene behind.
Susan Collins: Intelligence committee should see full Trump documents
Susan Collins said the unsealed warrant and property list revealed little about the types of documents seized by FBI agents.
PLUS: The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests.
Air Force anniversary celebration reunites former comrades at Loring
The Loring Air Force Base anniversary brought together friends who had not seen each other in decades.
20 stunning photos from iconic Acadia hiking trails
There’s no such thing as a bad view in Acadia National Park.
A guide to trail running clubs in Maine
Like so many other things, trail running can be more fun with friends.
Watch a Maine garden ‘artist’ make a tunnel of gourds in 35 days
By gently attaching the vines to a trellis, fence, pole or a tunnel, you can easily “train” gourds into an attractive vertical garden.
In other Maine news …
Stonington man dies in home fire following explosion
Man killed in Franklin County house fire
Glenburn retirement home shut down after fire
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
Cyclist found dead on carriage road in Acadia National Park
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Belfast
Aerosmith will restart tour starting in Bangor
1st monkeypox infection in Mainer under age 18 has been confirmed
CMP meets with immediate pushback after proposing new rate hike
Federal judge signals support for settlement in Penobscot mercury pollution
Researchers look to Maine’s logged North Woods for lessons on protecting birds
Maine communities have purchased closed Hampden trash facility
Testing underway on Sears Island as potential offshore wind development hub
Blue lobster will wow hungry customers at Becky’s Diner
Inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
Judge denies dismissal request in Aroostook County double murder case
Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot
Bangor Little League accomplishes what no other local team has done before
Former Bangor High swim coach wins prestigious national award
UMaine hires new cross-country, track and field coach
Former UMaine forward Tim Doherty traded to Maine Mariners