Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 206 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.

COVID disruptions across the country have caused students to fall behind in core subject areas such as reading and math.

In the past year, Andrew Turner has applied for a pardon from Gov. Janet Mills, which would expunge his criminal record.

Penalties for noncompliance can be steep, but only two U.S. hospitals in the country have been dinged as of August.

Maine will see the number of days topping 90 degrees double over 30 years, with many experiencing more hot days in a row.

Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.

Though this year’s wet spring delayed planting for about 10 days and August started out dry, the potatoes are growing well.

Matt Davis’ job is to figure out how and where sharks hang out in the Gulf of Maine.

Jessica Slattery faced stagnant wages, exploding housing costs and a chaotic, unsafe pandemic when she left the food scene behind.

Susan Collins said the unsealed warrant and property list revealed little about the types of documents seized by FBI agents.

PLUS: The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests.

The Loring Air Force Base anniversary brought together friends who had not seen each other in decades.

There’s no such thing as a bad view in Acadia National Park.

Like so many other things, trail running can be more fun with friends.

By gently attaching the vines to a trellis, fence, pole or a tunnel, you can easily “train” gourds into an attractive vertical garden.

In other Maine news …

Stonington man dies in home fire following explosion

Man killed in Franklin County house fire

Glenburn retirement home shut down after fire

Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash

Cyclist found dead on carriage road in Acadia National Park

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Belfast

Aerosmith will restart tour starting in Bangor

1st monkeypox infection in Mainer under age 18 has been confirmed

CMP meets with immediate pushback after proposing new rate hike

Federal judge signals support for settlement in Penobscot mercury pollution

Researchers look to Maine’s logged North Woods for lessons on protecting birds

Maine communities have purchased closed Hampden trash facility

Testing underway on Sears Island as potential offshore wind development hub

Blue lobster will wow hungry customers at Becky’s Diner

Inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

Judge denies dismissal request in Aroostook County double murder case

Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot

Bangor Little League accomplishes what no other local team has done before

Former Bangor High swim coach wins prestigious national award

UMaine hires new cross-country, track and field coach

Former UMaine forward Tim Doherty traded to Maine Mariners

Former UMaine running back returns as assistant coach