The ECHL’s Maine Mariners continued to stockpile former University of Maine players with the acquisition of center-left wing Tim Doherty via a trade with the Wheeling Nailers.

The Mariners sent defenseman Jason Horvath to Wheeling for the 27-year-old Doherty.

He will be the sixth former Black Bear to suit up for the Mariners, a minor league team affiliated with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Former Black Bear linemate Mitch Fossier signed with the Mariners earlier this summer.

In their last game together at UMaine, Doherty passed to Fossier for a one-timer in the third period that gave UMaine a 1-0 win over Providence College on Seniors Night at the Alfond Arena.

Doherty, who registered 34 goals and 43 assists for 77 points in 101 games during his three seasons at UMaine, was Wheeling’s fourth-leading scorer last season with 17-28-45 in 65 games. He also had four assists in 11 playoff games.

He was an assistant captain during the 2019-20 season at UMaine when Fossier was the captain. He was second on the team in scoring behind Fossier that year as he had 14-23-37 in 34 contests.

Fossier had 10-32-42 in 34 games that season.

Doherty transferred to Penn State after his final year at UMaine and had 8-10-18 in 22 games for the Nittany Lions.

Ben Guite — who coached Doherty when he was at UMaine and coached against him last year when he was the head coach of the Mariners — said Doherty will be a nice addition to the Mariners.

“He can score. He has a real good release on his shot,” said Guite, who was recently named the head coach of the Bowdoin College men’s hockey team. “He can play in the middle or on the wing. He can play in all situations, on the power play and the penalty kill.”

He also called the 6-foot, 183-pound Portsmouth, Rhode Island, native a “smart player” and said his versatility and solid all-around game are particularly valuable because ECHL teams can dress only 16 skaters and two goalies for a game.

That usually means 10 forwards and six defensemen.

The other former Black Bears who have suited up for the Mariners recently include forwards Patrick Shea, Brendan Robbins and EduardsTralmaks, along with defenseman J.D. Greenway.