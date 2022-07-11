Ben Guite has been named Bowdoin College’s newest men’s hockey coach.

The former University of Maine hockey player will be just the 10th coach to helm the Polar Bears and the fourth since 1959, according to Bowdoin Athletics.

“Ben brings an extensive hockey playing and coaching background to Bowdoin and I am excited for our players, alumni, and community members to get to know him, as the thoughtful and caring person he is truly defines him much more than his considerable hockey accomplishments,” Bowdoin’s athletics director, Tim Ryan, said.

Guite said Monday he’s excited to help develop Bowdoin’s “rich hockey program.”

Guite was hired as an assistant coach at UMaine in 2013 and promoted to associate head coach in 2015. He briefly led the men’s hockey team as interim head coach after Red Gendron died in April 2021.

He’s led the Portland-based Maine Mariners hockey team since August 2021.