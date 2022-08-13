A man formerly from Maine has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Glen Mitchell Simon is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them.

Simon was from Minot but has been living in Georgia.

He pleaded guilty last fall to demonstrating inside of the Capitol. Prosecutors brought additional charges after realizing that he had played a larger role in the riot than previously thought.

CBS affiliate WUSA in Washington, D.C., reported that a judge sentenced Simon to eight months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. He had faced up to 14 months behind bars.

The judge noted Simon received a “break” for not being charged for lying to the FBI, according to WUSA.