Hospice of Southern Maine has announced the launch of its “Grow Our Own” tuition reimbursement program to support healthcare workers looking to pursue their CNA (certified nursing assistant) certification or RN (registered nurse) licensure.

Designed to address the community’s growing need for nursing staff, the program is open to current employees wishing to pursue a career as a CNA or RN as well as individuals within HSM’s service area, aged 18 years or older, with a high school diploma or equivalency that are interested in pursuing a CNA certification and working at Hospice of Southern Maine.

Maine is facing a critical healthcare worker shortage, with a 2017 study projecting that Maine will face a shortage of 3,200 RNs in the state by 2025.

“There’s a critical need for healthcare workers to care for aging and ill Mainers, and with a lack of new recruits to fill positions left open by those that are retiring, in addition to the added need that has resulted from COVID-19 burnout, there’s a severe shortage of people to fill these roles,” noted Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “National and local healthcare worker shortages limit access to quality care, increase workloads and heighten turnover rates, which can lead to risks to workers’ physical and mental health and patient safety. HSM has a strong track record of recruiting and retaining CNAs and RNs, and we hope this scholarship provides an opportunity to expand that team in the coming years to meet the growing demand and need for hospice care.”

The program will cover costs for tuition, books and lab fees, up to a maximum of $5,250 per employee per calendar year. In addition, external students pursuing their CNA with the intent of working at HSM can “earn to learn” at a rate of $19 per hour while they attend class and clinicals. After completing the program and becoming certified by the State of Maine, they would receive HSM’s starting rate of pay for Hospice Aides. CNA certification programs typically take 8-10 weeks, after which point individuals are workforce ready and able to quickly assimilate into high-demand occupations.

Interested individuals can contact Stephanie Hutchins, human resources director at Hospice of Southern Maine at shutchins@hospiceofsouthernmaine.org to learn more about the tuition reimbursement program.