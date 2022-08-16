ORONO – The Kiwanis Club of Orono-Old Town will host their 75th annual auction and yard sale at the end of August. This signature fundraiser supports local children’s projects and scholarships sponsored by the club. Join us on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26. The gates open for the yard sale at 3:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 5:30 p.m. each day.

This summer extravaganza event has been enjoyed by area residents for decades. The Kiwanis auction site, located at 168 Forest Avenue, has plenty of parking and five buildings for indoor yard sale shopping. Attendees will find a large selection of wonderful items for home, office, camp, apartment, yard, and gift giving. Buildings contain furniture, large and small appliances, dishes, cookware, glassware, office supplies, artwork and frames, toys, puzzles, games, sports equipment, porcelain dolls (many Ashton Drake), bikes, several sets of golf clubs, tools and hardware and building supplies for your projects. Get a head start on holiday decorating in the holiday room. There is also a building full of used books of all genres and entertainment (LP’s, CD’s, DVD’s, comics) along with antiques and collectables.

After exploring merchandise in the buildings, meander over to the covered outdoor auction area for the silent and live auction. A large variety of items will be auctioned over the two-night event. Many area businesses have donated items for the auction and these gift cards and merchant items are always favorites for our auction bidders.

The snack bar beside the auction area will serve hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, strawberry and blueberry shortcake, and beverages.



Don’t miss this 75th anniversary community event! The yard sale begins at 3:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 5:30 p.m. each day. Stop by to shop, enjoy a bite to eat from the snack bar and stay for the live auction. It’s a tradition that people return to year after year.