Maine’s parched soil may get a chance to drink its fill with heavy rain forecast for later this week.

The National Weather Service forecasts 1 to 2 inches will fall across much of the state starting Wednesday night into late Thursday. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

That comes as the state continues to grapple with its third summer of drought. While the state desperately needs the rain, at least 6 inches of rain are needed this month to begin recovery.

More than half the state faces abnormally dry conditions to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s affecting more than 884,000 Mainers, some of whom are experiencing dry or nearly dry wells.

Already, the drought is devastating some blueberry growers and could greatly reduce the fall’s hay yield and honey production. So far, the potato crop has been spared the brunt of the drought after a wet spring.