Two people have died after their cars collided on Western Avenue in Dixmont early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Western Avenue, which is also routes 9 and 202, when a westbound sedan crossed over the centerline and crashed into another sedan, which was traveling east.

The drivers were the lone occupants of both vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Western Avenue is currently closed up to Miles Road in Newburgh as crews investigate the crash.

The road will be closed for an extended period, according to the sheriff’s office.