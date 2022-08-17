A second Starbucks in Maine has announced their intent to unionize.

The Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland is the latest location to announce unionization efforts.

Workers said they want more representation while the cost of living goes up. Starbucks Workers United also cited a lack of break coverage and support and being overworked as other reasons for this action.

In July, Starbucks workers in Biddeford voted to unionize, in part due to what they feel is inconsistent scheduling and low pay.

The workers at the location in Portland are asking President and CEO Howard Schultz for a happy medium.