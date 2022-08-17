Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 459 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,495. Check out our tracker for more information.

Northern Light Health’s Mercy Hospital in Portland will offer a clinic for administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 years old and younger this weekend.

Recent testing of public drinking water systems, required by a new state law, is shedding more light on the extent of the contamination.

PLUS: The Bangor Daily News has hired an environment reporter, Mehr Sher, who will be writing about a range of topics touching on water, waste, pollution, air, energy, forests and climate.

The ongoing drought and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms.

The new dress code aims to let students use their clothes to express themselves and respect cultural differences.

Some 15 refugees from Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are expected to begin moving to the Bangor area in September.

Moderate- and low-income home buyers in Bangor could receive up to $20,000 to help with closing costs and down payments.

Since he was elected last fall, Steve O’Halloran has made a habit of going to the podium to tell his fellow councilors whatever’s on his mind.

The fishing community is concerned storefronts along Stonington’s harbor could convert into short-term rentals until all that’s left are vacation properties used a few months of the year.

The Democrat continued to be more measured in his statements about the raid than many others in Congress.

Paul LePage’s recent comments look to be aimed at striking a balance of calling into question parts of Maine’s election system while reassuring supporters that their votes will count.

The increase in electric vehicle use shows users are overcoming fears of running out of electric charge and not being able to find places to recharge.

Winter ticks continue to take a toll on moose in key areas of their habitat in northern Maine, particular newborns. That makes this video particularly poignant.

If they get really big, don’t waste them by leaving them on the back seat of someone’s unlocked car — make zucchini bread or cake, or a sweet relish to enjoy all year.

In other Maine news …

A Wabanaki artist will create a 16-foot steel canoe sculpture for the Bangor Waterfront

Downtown Portland showcase brings hip-hop to unfamiliar listeners

Downtown Waterville revitalization leads to less parking and more complaints

$28K in copper and tools stolen from Portland construction site

Presque Isle man gets 4 years for meth trafficking

2 teenage suspects charged in Lewiston shooting

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

Lewiston moves ahead with plan to ban cellphones in schools

Group offers LGBTQ memoir to Maine students after their school banned it

Honey bees are another victim of Maine’s drought