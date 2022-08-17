Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 459 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,495. Check out our tracker for more information.
Northern Light Health’s Mercy Hospital in Portland will offer a clinic for administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 years old and younger this weekend.
The path of ‘forever chemicals’ into public drinking water used by thousands in central Maine
Recent testing of public drinking water systems, required by a new state law, is shedding more light on the extent of the contamination.
PLUS: The Bangor Daily News has hired an environment reporter, Mehr Sher, who will be writing about a range of topics touching on water, waste, pollution, air, energy, forests and climate.
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine’s lakes and ponds more toxic
The ongoing drought and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms.
Bangor school dress code changes propose less strict punishments
The new dress code aims to let students use their clothes to express themselves and respect cultural differences.
Volunteer literacy group is key part of welcoming refugees to Bangor
Some 15 refugees from Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are expected to begin moving to the Bangor area in September.
Bangor home buyers could qualify for more help with closing costs and down payments
Moderate- and low-income home buyers in Bangor could receive up to $20,000 to help with closing costs and down payments.
Ellsworth bans council members from speaking during public comments
Since he was elected last fall, Steve O’Halloran has made a habit of going to the podium to tell his fellow councilors whatever’s on his mind.
Stonington wants to block vacation rentals from taking over downtown
The fishing community is concerned storefronts along Stonington’s harbor could convert into short-term rentals until all that’s left are vacation properties used a few months of the year.
Jared Golden says Trump was ‘clearly’ not supposed to have secret documents
The Democrat continued to be more measured in his statements about the raid than many others in Congress.
False Paul LePage claim shows a conservative balancing act on voting issue
Paul LePage’s recent comments look to be aimed at striking a balance of calling into question parts of Maine’s election system while reassuring supporters that their votes will count.
Most Mainers with electric vehicles aren’t worried about finding a charge
The increase in electric vehicle use shows users are overcoming fears of running out of electric charge and not being able to find places to recharge.
Watch a moose nurse its newborn in this touching trail cam video
Winter ticks continue to take a toll on moose in key areas of their habitat in northern Maine, particular newborns. That makes this video particularly poignant.
Fry your garden zucchinis and dip them in this Asian-style sauce
If they get really big, don’t waste them by leaving them on the back seat of someone’s unlocked car — make zucchini bread or cake, or a sweet relish to enjoy all year.
In other Maine news …
A Wabanaki artist will create a 16-foot steel canoe sculpture for the Bangor Waterfront
Downtown Portland showcase brings hip-hop to unfamiliar listeners
Downtown Waterville revitalization leads to less parking and more complaints
$28K in copper and tools stolen from Portland construction site
Presque Isle man gets 4 years for meth trafficking
2 teenage suspects charged in Lewiston shooting
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
Lewiston moves ahead with plan to ban cellphones in schools
Group offers LGBTQ memoir to Maine students after their school banned it