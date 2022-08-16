Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Winter ticks continue to take a toll on moose in key areas of their habitat in northern Maine.

Their impact is particularly harsh for young moose that have not yet developed the body mass, strength and overall health to ward off an infestation.

That makes today’s trail camera video from Colin Chase, the Maine Woodsbooger, all the more poignant.

The clip, captured on one of Chase’s remote cameras on May 21, shows a somewhat ragged-looking cow nursing and cleaning its newborn calf. They are surrounded by bugs but don’t appear to be concerned about them.

Survival remains high for adult moose, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, but winter ticks are the leading cause of death for moose less than 1 year old.

With some luck, the moose in the video are living in an area where ticks are less prevalent and the little one will be able to survive the coming winter. Only time will tell.

Thanks again to Colin for his video. Make sure to check out and subscribe to his Maine Woodsbooger YouTube page.