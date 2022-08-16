BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man will serve two years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.



U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Connor Clark, 24, Tuesday at Maine District Court in Bangor to the prison term plus five years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Clark was charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of the drug in northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018, according to court records.

Clark coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from Arizona to fellow conspirators, who distributed it in Aroostook County, and sent thousands of dollars in cash to the out-of-state supply source, court records said.

Clark pleaded guilty in November 2021.