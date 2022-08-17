The two people killed in a Sunday afternoon collision in Berwick have been identified.

Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route 4, also known as Portland Street, passing multiple vehicles, when he collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Volt driven by 50-year-old Elizabeth Brooker of North Berwick at the intersection with Old Route 4, according to the Berwick Police Department.

Flick and his passenger, 18-year-old Genna Guffey of Casco, died at the scene, Berwick police said.

Brooker was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday morning.