An Old Orchard Beach man allegedly assaulted a 2-year-old late last month.

Joshua Ouellette, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne.

The 2-year-old was brought to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford with serious but not life-threatening injuries on July 25, Gagne said Wednesday.

Police issued a warrant for Ouelette, who is not related to the child, but he was not arrested until Aug. 1 in Old Orchard Beach.

He is being held on $10,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.

No additional information was immediately released.