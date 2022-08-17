An Old Orchard Beach man allegedly assaulted a 2-year-old late last month.
Joshua Ouellette, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne.
The 2-year-old was brought to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford with serious but not life-threatening injuries on July 25, Gagne said Wednesday.
Police issued a warrant for Ouelette, who is not related to the child, but he was not arrested until Aug. 1 in Old Orchard Beach.
He is being held on $10,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.
No additional information was immediately released.