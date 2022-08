Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Matthew Gagnon looks at rent control from the landlord’s point of view. No surprise there. For renters, it is a fair policy, especially for low-income people.

I could afford to live in an expensive city for many years because of rent control. My 80-year-old friend could stay in his apartment with thousands of books.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea