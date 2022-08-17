Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Rep. Jan Dodge’s voting record during her two terms serving District 97 (Belfast, Northport, Waldo) clearly demonstrates her commitment to the health and welfare of her constituents and all citizens of Maine. Dodge is now running for reelection to the Maine State House to represent the new District 39 (Belfast, Northport, Belmont).

Her votes in support of education, child health, veterans affairs and reproductive rights are reflected in her endorsements by the Sierra Club, the Maine People’s Alliance, and her 100 percent score from the Maine Education Association.

Jan Dodge is truly a champion for all of us and deserves your vote for reelection.

Janis Hogan

Belfast