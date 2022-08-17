York police are investigating a string of burglaries targeting Route 1 businesses.

Sometime between closing on Aug. 5 and opening on Aug. 6, a burglar or burglars forced their way into Sherwin-Williams and made off with a floor safe and more than $20,000 worth of paint sprayers and accessories, according to Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan.

Then between 3 and 4 a.m. on Aug. 8, a burglar or burglars likely used a key to gain entry into Ruby’s Wood Grill, down the road from the paint store. They forced open a safe and made off with an undisclosed amount of money and a computer, which police later found nearby, Cryan said Wednesday.

The burglaries remain under investigation, and no additional information was released.