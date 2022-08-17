Maine’s two U.S. senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, met with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

They discussed the agency’s recent search of Donald Trump’s residence in Florida and its investigation into his possible violations of the Espionage Act.

The hour-long meeting in Portland was not publicized but confirmed to Maine Public by both senators’ press offices.

On Tuesday, the FBI had announced that Wray was in Portland to visit with local agency staff and law enforcement partners based in Maine.

Few details about the separate discussion with King and Collins were made available, but it took place after the Senate Intelligence Committee requested the FBI provide more details about the classified documents taken from Trump’s home after a warrant was authorized by a federal judge.

Collins and King are members of the intelligence committee, which often receives classified briefings from the FBI and other agencies.

The committee recently asked the FBI to provide such a briefing about the Trump investigation.

“During the meeting, they discussed this issue and a number of others, including drug trafficking and other criminal and national security threats facing communities in Maine,” Collins spokesperson Annie Clark said in a statement.

Matthew Felling, a spokesperson for King, also confirmed the investigation was discussed, but declined to say more citing classified national security issues.

Wray, who was appointed by Trump, has pushed back against accusations among the president’s allies that the probe is politically motivated and denounced threats made against the FBI and its agents.

Trump has offered a range of conflicting explanations for taking the documents, initially suggesting they were planted by authorities and later saying he had a right to take them.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.