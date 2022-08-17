The University of Maine has named Samantha Hegmann-Wary as the interim replacement for Athletic Director Ken Ralph.

Hegmann-Wary, who is currently the associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator, will assume the post effective Sept. 1 and serve until a permanent replacement is named, according to UMaine.

That comes as Ralph is preparing to depart to become the athletic director at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

“I look forward to working with Samantha in the months ahead,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said. “I have appreciated the leadership and vision she has provided as senior woman administrator in UMaine Athletics and in our compliance office, and will rely on her experience, knowledge and perspective as we continue to advance the state’s only Division I program during this exciting, transformative era made possible by the Harold Alfond Foundation’s challenge grant.”

Hegmann-Wary has been a member of the UMaine community since 2019. As UMaine associate athletic director for compliance, she has overseen the implementation of NCAA rules and regulations for 17 Division I sports. Hegmann-Wary also serves as sport supervisor for baseball and field hockey, and as co-supervisor for women’s basketball.

She came to UMaine from Hofstra University, where she served for two years as assistant director of athletics for NCAA education and compliance services. From 2012-17 at Monmouth University, she was assistant athletics director for compliance while also serving as the interim senior associate athletics director for student-athlete development, and as senior women’s administrator. There she oversaw compliance operations for 23 Division I teams.

She holds a master’s degree in physical education and sport management from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be interim AD for this department,” Hegmann-Wary said. “The coaches and people we have here at Maine are so special and they make our student-athletes experience so much better. I am so lucky to be a Black Bear and get to work with such amazing people.”