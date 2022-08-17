More than 4,000 people across Maine are without power late Wednesday afternoon as Maine is slammed with heavy rains and wind.

In Orono and Old Town, about 2,000 Versant Power customers are without power after power lines along College Avenue fell to the ground, snarling traffic from the University of Maine as the work day came to a close.

Versant crews were also working to restore power to about 1,400 customers in northern Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties, including in Milo, Sebec and Brownville.

Meanwhile, Central Maine Power Co. was working to restore power to more than 950 customers, mostly in Waldo county, where the greatest number of outages were reported in Stockton Springs.

Rain continues to move in from the south. Expect this to continue overnight across the region. #mewx pic.twitter.com/Yv7htddajB — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 17, 2022

New England will be battered by a storm off Maine’s coast for the rest of the day Wednesday and for much of the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.