MARS HILL, Maine — BigRock Mountain will see a longer season and offer more than skiing, thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant to boost tourism in the Mars Hill region.

The Economic Development Administration awarded the grant from its American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program.

Through the rescue plan grants, the Economic Development Administration wants to help the tourism sector recover from losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment will boost tourism in the area and showcase the outdoor recreational opportunities BigRock offers, said Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary for commerce for economic development.

The government grants have brought $10,817,267 to Maine, including $4.9 million to construct the Skowhegan River Park and $3.9 million to repair and expand the Port Clyde landing pier in St. George.

BigRock Mountain board members and guests gather at the ski area for the announcement of a $2.5 million federal grant on Aug. 17. Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald

BigRock will use the funds toward a $5 million project to upgrade chairlifts, snowmaking equipment and electrical infrastructure. The improvements will enable a longer ski season and help extend the mountain’s lure to people beyond winter, as staff plan to offer activities including leaf-peeping excursions.

“Expanding our operation is key when most of our money comes from four months out of the year,” said Aaron Damon, BigRock’s assistant general manager, during a press conference announcing the grant on Wednesday.

The grant project is concurrent with the ski area’s $2.9 million capital campaign for a new quad chairlift, which began in December. In March, BigRock was nearly halfway to that fundraising goal.

The federal grant will be matched with $634,700 in local funds and is expected to create 11 jobs, according to a statement by the Economic Development Administration.

“We could have some year-round jobs,” BigRock General Manager Travis Kearney said. “Part of our goal is to have fall foliage rides and events at the peak, like weddings at the top of the mountain.”

All 44 of the current staff will retain their jobs, Kearney said.

That makes Mike Chasse, BigRock board member and Presque Isle city councilor, happy.

The mountain is close to neighboring New Brunswick and garners about one-third of its visitors from Canada. But with borders closed during the worst of the pandemic, businesses across Aroostook suffered.

“There’s definitely a bigger priority on outdoor recreation in border-impacted towns. Because of COVID, we lost a third of our customer base for two years,” Chasse said.

Chasse and BigRock staff and board members started working on the grant around the same time they launched the chairlift capital campaign.

For a ski mountain, the big thing is being able to open for Christmas break, Chasse said. With increased snowmaking capacity, the mountain can open earlier and can maintain good snow levels all season long, even when weather gets a bit warmer in late winter.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said the grant will help BigRock, already a huge economic driver in Aroostook County, become an even bigger draw.

“With the U.S.-Canadian border now open and tourism rebounding, this federal investment in the ski area’s infrastructure is especially welcome and well-timed,” Collins said.

“With this significant funding, Big Rock will be able to modernize their operations and equipment, extend their season, and welcome even more skiers to the mountain,” King said.