After Mar-a-Lago was searched by the FBI, Paul LePage was eager to give his full-throated support of Donald Trump. Now that it’s been reported that the FBI searched for nuclear documents, will LePage make himself available to the Bangor Daily News to offer a retraction?

LePage has been tethered to Trump for years. He campaigned alongside Trump and was the honorary Maine chairman of Trump’s failed 2020 campaign. LePage even called himself “Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular.”

Respectfully, when a political insider like LePage shows unwavering allegiance to national party politics, it makes me question if he’s paying attention to what we need right here in Maine. In contrast, I am truly grateful Gov. Janet Mills remains focused on Mainers and our own backyard.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland