ORONO, Maine — Diversity can be a valuable asset for an offense.

University of Maine senior quarterback Joe Fagnano has earned his reputation as a top-notch passer, completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,424 yards, which is 11th most in school history. He has 31 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

He doesn’t run often.

But the most eye-opening play at Thursday’s first scrimmage was a long run by Fagnano on a quarterback draw.

Here’s what we saw from Fagnano, and other takeaways from the offense during UMaine’s first football scrimmage.

More quarterback mobility

On a quarterback draw, he simply takes a shotgun snap from the center, takes a quick glance up the field and runs right up the middle.

Fagnano and the other quarterbacks wore red jerseys so they couldn’t be hit by the defense, but on that particular play, it wouldn’t have mattered.

The linebackers and defensive backs peeled off to cover potential pass recipients and that left a mile of open real estate, which Fagnano capitalized on.

If Fagnano can put that into his arsenal from time to time, that could help the potential pass catchers get separation from the linebackers and defensive backs because they will have to respect Fagnano’s ability to find a seam and pick up valuable yardage.

“In that situation, that’s the weak point of the defense,” said first-year head coach Jordan Stevens.

“That was a hole you could drive a truck through,” Fagnano said. “It was easy for me to get up in there when everyone is doing their jobs. I just try to get what I can get.”

Fagnano considers himself a passer first but said running will be a possibility.

“Passing is my first option, but running will always be in the back of my mind. It’s always an option. If I can go and get a first down for the guys, I’ll do it,” Fagnano said. “There are guys who are obviously a lot more athletic than I am, so my first priority is to get them the ball.”

Multiple receiving options

The passing game was good, with both Fagnano and backup Derek Robertson throwing touchdown passes.

Despite the loss of leading receivers Devin Young and Andre Miller, there were no shortage of receiving options in the scrimmage, including Boston College transfer Kobay White and Northwestern transfer Braeden Heald.

Fagnano was impressed with White and Heald and their ability to quickly adapt to a new team and playbook.

“They have had only 12 days of the play-call sheet and they are already making plays. That’s always good to see,” said Fagnano.

Returnees included Michael Monios, Montigo Moss, Jacob Hennie, Zavier Scott and Jamie Lamson.

Newcomer Rohan Jones could have an immediate impact.

Six-foot-five tight end Shawn Bowman caught a TD pass from Fagnano and has emerged as one of the conference’s top tight ends.

Heald made the catch of the day with a full-length dive to snare a deep Robertson throw.

“The offense did a nice job moving the ball down the field,” said Stevens. “We have a good group of receivers. It has been a competitive camp so far. We have a lot of good pieces on offense.”

Veteran running back corps

Running backs Freddie Brock, who made a nifty change-of-direction in the backfield to rattle off a 10-yard TD run, and elusive Elijah Barnwell also looked good.

“We have a lot of guys who can make plays out there,” said Fagnano. “It was show time for them. It was their time to shine and they did it.”