OceanView at Falmouth is pleased to announce the recent hire of Hannah Crayton as OceanView’s first sustainability coordinator.

In this new position, Crayton will be working on expanding OceanView’s solar power infrastructure, leading the Naturalization Plan of the OceanView landscape, among other projects that align with OceanView’s commitment to creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly community.

“We are thrilled to have Hannah join the OceanView team as our first Sustainability Coordinator,” said OceanView Director of Operations Diane Kibbin. “Hannah will play an invaluable role in expanding our current initiatives that include the use of locally-sourced foods, environmentally-friendly cleaning products, a robust recycling and compost program, and the continued expansion of our solar program.”

Originally from Winslow, Crayton graduated Thomas College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and policy and minors in education, sustainable management, and global sustainability. Crayton is currently in the process of becoming Building Performance Institute certified to further her expertise in sustainable building practices and solutions.

“I’m very passionate about environmental stewardship and sustainability and want to help preserve the Earth for the next generations to come.” said Crayton. “This job melds together my goals and dreams to help people and the planet!”