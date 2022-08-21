BANGOR — Pineland Farms Dairy won a Gold Medal at the 39th annual American Cheese Society Judging and Competition. The ACS competition is the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses.

The judging took place May 9-20 at the Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. The winners were announced during the ACS Annual Conference held in Portland, Oregon from July 20-23. Nearly 1,400 products from 196 entering companies across 120 categories were evaluated for excellence in cheesemaking and commitment to food safety.

“New Gloucester” is a fresh take on a historical cheese. Based on an Old-World English village recipe called Double Gloucester, this cheese dates back over 200 years. “Cotswold” was a variation that added green onions and chives. Pineland Farms Dairy began making cheese almost 20 years ago in New Gloucester and is now bringing “New Gloucester, a Cotswold-style cheese” to the New World.

The judges were impressed by the appealing, savory aroma from just the right blend of onions and garlic. Smooth and creamy, this cheese is a perfect balance of flavor and color, beautiful on a cheese board or with a selection of fresh fruit. It is an excellent cracker cheese or can go from a snack to an omelet staple.



Pineland Farms Dairy Company is located in Bangor and produces all-natural dairy products for both the retail and foodservice industries across the Northeast. The company supports local dairy farmers by using 100 percent fresh Maine milk to handcraft their specialty cheeses and fluid milk products. For more information, please visit www.pinelandfarmsdairy.com.