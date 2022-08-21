CARIBOU, Maine — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions.

More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in moderate drought conditions, according to Maine’s Drought Task Force. Those conditions typically lead to diminished hay production, which have worsened fears of hay shortages among livestock owners.

But in Aroostook County, new and established hay farmers have seen their production increase over last year and are ready to take on a potentially heavier demand from downstate or even out-of-state livestock owners who are having trouble finding feed for the winter.

Jim Bacon of Caribou is near the end of his first growing season as a hay producer and credits this summer’s weather with giving him a successful crop.

Jim Bacon feeds teff hay to Stormy, a Swedish warmblood horse, at his farm in Caribou. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

Bacon is the owner of First Cut Hay Co., which has grown 400 acres of mostly teff hay on land owned by Porter Farms in Washburn. He saw the need for a more high-nutrient feed after he and his daughter struggled to find just the right type for their horses locally.

Unlike the more common timothy hay, teff does not need significant rainfall and grows more easily in drier conditions. Teff is grown as a grain in Ethiopia but also is grown in North America primarily as a nutritious feed for horses in particular.

Drought devastated potato and hay crops in 2020. With Aroostook seeing its first non-drought summer in three years, Bacon’s teff hay has done well.

“Timothy hay needs rain or else it won’t grow well, but teff does well in drier conditions,” Bacon said. “We’re a little dry [this year], but we’ve gotten just enough rain for everything to grow easily.”

Those conditions have led to Bacon cutting 150 bales of teff hay per acre, far more than the typical 75 bales per acre for timothy. He has already cut his first crop and expects to cut at least one more before the end of September.

Jim Bacon discusses the differences between timothy and teff hay at his barn in Caribou. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

Since his business is still new, Bacon has not made contacts with downstate farmers who might be in short supply of hay. But he feels poised to take on the horse racing market in Florida, where he says riders and trainers are willing to pay high prices for quality feed.

“My daughter is training for a company down there and has made connections,” Bacon said. “Most people here have horses as pets and will pay maybe $7 or $8, but in Florida they’ll pay $40 to $50 a bale.”

Farmers with a more local presence have also credited less severe temperatures as reasons for a successful crop.

In Van Buren, Bart Hill, owner of M and B Farview Farm, typically ends up with from 450 to 500 bales that he mainly sells to horse owners in Aroostook.

“I produce mixed bags of timothy, alfafa, clover and orchard grass that sort of make a ‘salad’ crop for horses,” Hill said. “It gives them a more varied diet, the same way that people need a variety of food.”

An ideal balance of rainfall and dryer temperatures has increased the number of bales on Hill’s 90-acre hay crop by 10 percent over last year, with 100 bales so far. He recently cut the first crop and expects to cut another by late September.

The hay crops in Bart Hill’s fields have been plentiful this summer thanks to Aroostook being largely untouched by drought conditions. Credit: Courtesy of Bud Hill

Hill, who originally farmed in Pennsylvania, said that Aroostook’s cooler weather often leads to smaller hay crops. But this year’s crop has turned out ideal because neither the heat nor rainfall have been severe.

Though Hill does not typically hear much from downstate customers, he expects to have sufficient supply if demand increases.

“If something like that were to happen, it would probably be next spring when people start to run out of hay,” Hill said.