THOMASTON – Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting its third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. at 12 High Street.

Forty-nine authors will be in attendance to sign and sell their books. The event will also include a children’s area hosted by the Coastal Children’s Museum, presentations, raffles, live music by Castlebay, sandwiches for sale from the Jersey Plate food truck, and ice cream from Stone Fox Farm Creamery.

The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the book festival for the third time,” said Jane Karker, president of Maine Authors Publishing. “Part of our mission is to support the Maine literary community, and we hope the festival will continue to grow and evolve.”

There will be two slideshow presentations, one by author Laurence H. Leavitt, and one by author Laurie Apgar Chandler. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children’s author Laurence H. Leavitt will present “Join Ada Bea McC. on a Downeast Adventure!” The presentation will include a slideshow of Ada Bea’s Downeast Adventure paired with the audiobook narrated by Jennywren Walker and featuring the voice of renowned Maine humorist Tim Sample. Also featured is music by award-winning singer-songwriter Kathleen Regan with her song “Coast of Maine.” After, the author will briefly discuss the process of writing and will be available for a Q&A.

From 1:30–2:30 p.m., author and wilderness paddler Laurie Apgar Chandler will present “Writing the Experience and Spirit of Place.” Chandler will share photographs of her extensive northwoods canoe trips, chronicled in her inspirational memoirs. Learn how Chandler transformed a lifelong love of nature and books into a writing career. After solo thru-paddling the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail, she wrote Upwards, followed by Through Woods & Waters: A Solo Journey to Maine’s New National Monument. Hers are stories of shared discovery, highlighting the region’s rich history and natural wonders.

Forty-nine authors will be in attendance to sign and sell their books:

Fiction authors: Claire Ackroyd (Murder in the Maple Woods), William Anthony (Farnsy), J.G. Breerwood (Sinking Dixie), Nancy Arey Cohen (Faraway Love), Geoffrey M. Cooper (Bad Medicine; Forever; Ill Intent; Perilous Obsession), Rowland Creitz (A Debt Too Dear; To Touch the Earth Again; The Money Lake), Charlene D’Avanzo (The Shark, the Girl & the Sea; Secrets Haunt the Lobsters’ Sea; Demon Spirit, Devil Sea; Glass Eels, Shattered Sea), Irene M. Drago (The Maine Point; Daughters of Long Reach; Lavinia Wren and the Sailmakers), Kathy Eliscu (Not Even Dark Chocolate Can Fix This Mess), Bruce A. Fleming (Pressing Matters; Last Will & Punishment; Battle Lines Drawn), Amelia Garretson-Persans (Where the Avonley Seed Falls), Deborah Gould (The Eastern, Book One: The Early Years; The Eastern, Book Two: Later On; Household), Elizabeth Heminway (Tales from a Tuscan Mountainside), Norman R. Kalloch, Jr. (45th Parallel; A Long Way to Walk; Life in the Backwoods), Christopher W. Morin (Rogue Plunder; The Rebel’s Wrath; The Besieged; A Tale of Life & War), Addison Wentz (Reason to Leave), and Richard Wile (Requiem in Stones).

Nonfiction authors: Mary S. Build (Finding Myself in Aviation), Roger H. Greene (In the Company of Trees: The Empirical Forest), Hans Krichels (We Have Met the Enemy), Vernita Leins (Fostering Marcel; Josie’s Story), Don Reimer (Seen Anything Good? ), June Vail (The Passion of Perfection; Folly Cove Sketches), David C. Wilcock (Foreign Aid and Agricultural Development in Africa), and Sally Williams (Faces of Founders: Hiram, Maine),

Memoir/biography authors: Wayne Myles Burton (Wayne’s War), Judith Perry Carpenter (The Uninvited Goddess), Laurie Apgar Chandler (Through Woods & Waters; Upwards), Bethany Lynne Davis (In Deeper), Mimi Gough (From Fledgling to Flyer), and Christopher W. Morin (Three Labs a Lifetime; Three Fab Felines).

Children’s book authors: Kathleen Murray-Allain (The Girl with Berries), Betsey Anderson (Maggie Goes to Maine), Mary Atkinson (Owl Girl; Tillie Heart and Soul), Rae Chalmers (Bear and the Oxbow Island Gang; Oxbow Island Gang: Lobster Graveyard; Oxbow Island Gang: Winter Crows), Gail Clark (The Adventures of Eloise Violet and Madeline Rose: The Island), Didi Cooper (Buddy the Bullfrog on Sweet Pickle Pond, Before You Were Ours), Sandra Dunham (The Spiritual Warrior), Peter & Deborah Emery (The Wildlife Tree), Kristy Lageroos (Candice and Lucy at the Halloween House), Laurence H. Leavitt (Ada Bea’s Downeast Adventure), J. Philip Miller (Milo Meander), Pat Davidson Reef (David C. Driskell: Artist, Educator, Author; Bernard Langlais Revisited; Dahlov Ipcar / Artist), Edith Schriever (Talos and the Yellow Suitcase), Susan A. Starr (The Birthright), Judi Valentine (The Crystal Chain), Janet Williams (Maxx and Mrs. Queen), and Margaret Gousse (From Nana’s Window).

Poetry authors: Ellen Goldsmith (Left Foot, Right Foot), and Betsy Headley (The Clarity of Birds).

Gift book authors: Vickie Hughes Baron (Maine Fun Facts Word Search Puzzle Books 1 & 2), Deborah Gould (Rec’d Your Card…Thot You Was Dead), and Susan A. Starr (Memoirs of a Mad Innkeeper).

Maine Authors Publishing has been bringing local stores, readers, and writers together since 2009. As a cooperative-style publisher, their goal is to support local, independent authors throughout the publishing process with affordable services such as editing, design, printing, a trade catalog, distribution, and marketing assistance. Only a percentage of books are accepted under the Maine Authors Publishing imprint after they have been vetted for writing and design quality. For more information, visit www.MaineAuthorsPublishing.com.Parking will be available at the General Henry Knox Museum, please follow directional signs. The festival is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, visit www.MaineBookFestival.com.