For the first time in two years, Healthy Acadia’s Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching (Maine ARC) will be offering in-person Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery Coach Academy sessions starting this fall.

If you are interested in promoting recovery by removing barriers and obstacles to recovery and serving as a personal guide and mentor for others seeking or already in recovery, this training is for you. Recovery coaches are individuals who may be in recovery, a friend or family member of someone in recovery, or a recovery ally. The CCAR Recovery Coach training program provides participants with the knowledge, skills, and supports necessary to effectively and compassionately guide and mentor others through their own recovery process.

The CCAR Recovery Coach Academy is a four-day intensive training program designed to provide individuals with an understanding of both the art and science of Recovery Coaching. By focusing on the goals of the individuals being served, participants will learn the key fundamentals of this rewarding work, which CCAR has identified as actively listening, asking good questions and treating people as their own best resource, all while discovering and managing our own stuff.

Recovery Coach Academy participants will learn to:

Describe the roles and functions of a recovery coach,

List the components, core values & guiding principles of recovery,

Build skills to embrace relationships,

Explore the many complex dimensions of recovery & recovery coaching,

Discover attitudes about self-disclosure & sharing your story,

Understand the stages of recovery,

Explore ethical and boundary issues and concerns,

Experience recovery wellness planning, and more.

Recovery Coach Academy will be offered Sept. 19-22 at Christian Ridge Church of God in Ellsworth; and Oct. 24-27 at Augusta Recovery Reentry Center. Classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Healthy Acadia is offering this training at no cost for residents of Maine who are interested in serving as recovery coaches.. Pre-registration is required. Register online for either session at: bit.ly/rca-2022. Registration closes 10 days before the start of each session.

For more information, please contact Terri Woodruff at terri@healthyacadia.org or 207-255-3741 Ext.106; or Denise Black at denise@healthyacadia.org or 207-412-2288 Ext. 402.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.

For more information about the CCAR Recovery Coach Academy model and curriculum visit www.ccar.us.