The BikeMaine Weekend — a road cycling event with three days of riding and a full slate of programming designed to highlight the lively culture and astounding geography of the Katahdin Region — will take place in Lincoln from Aug. 26-28, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

“We’re beyond excited to bring the BikeMaine Weekend to Lincoln,” said BCM Event Director Colleen Donohoe.

The event features both long and short route options every day, each fully supported and carefully curated to include points of interest, a well-stocked rest stop, and additional food options along the way.

The Coalition urges Lincoln locals to be on the lookout for riders on the roads throughout the weekend, and advises motorists to allow plenty of space when passing cyclists.

The 2022 BikeMaine Weekend also marks the return of the “BikeMaine Village,” the event’s home base that offers four catered meals, camping, a Maine Beer Company beer garden, a wine tent, evening entertainment, and indoor bathroom and shower facilities. The Village will encompass both Cobb Field — the waterfront greenspace belonging to Mattanawcook Junior High School — and nearby Prince Thomas Park.

An assortment of post-ride daily local activities featuring the culture, community and history of the region will also be offered. This includes BCM-led gravel rides and “Fix-A-Bike” mechanic workshops, as well as farmer & artisan markets, local tours, and kayak and paddleboard rentals. While the daily rides and catered meals are for registered BikeMaine riders, the Coalition is hoping that local residents and visitors alike will enjoy the additional programming. Group rides and workshops are free but space is limited, so interested parties can visit bikemaine.org to register.

Three-day registration is now closed, but single-day registration for riding on Saturday or Sunday is $85 and can be purchased the morning of the ride at the Information Tent at Cobb Field.

All riders, guests, volunteers, and staff at the BikeMaine Weekend must show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, with a matching photo ID, according to the Coalition’s current COVID-19 policy.

Visit bikemaine.org/the-bikemaine-weekend for more information.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine works to make Maine a better and safer place to bike and walk. Founded in 1992, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has grown into the leading bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group in the state. The Coalition believes all Mainers should have access to bikes and bike education, and we envision a future where Maine’s roads, public ways, and trails are safe and accessible, resulting in cleaner travel options, improved health, and stronger economic benefits for Maine communities.