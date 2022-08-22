As Maine schools begin to welcome students back into the classrooms, academic and athletic groups are looking for ways to earn funds. UScellular’s Community Connections program allows K-12 youth organizations to earn money for equipment, travel, and resources completely online by doing simple, digital activities. Organizers can register their group at communityconnections.uscellular.com to start earning up to $1,000 in sponsorship support.

“We are excited to support local K-12 youth organizations with a tech-forward and simple platform, making it easy for them to earn funds,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “We hope that through initiatives like Community Connections, we’re able to support the goals our children and students set for themselves and sponsor opportunities that positively affect their programs and personal growth.”

Once registered, local K-12 non-profit academic and athletic groups can then rally their friends, family and social networks to perform up to five digital activities within 14 days to earn sponsorship dollars. Activities include watching a short video, visiting UScellular’s website and answering a short survey, and each completed activity earns money directly for the organization – up to $1,000 – and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

Since launching the Community Connections program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.5 million to over 3,200 K-12 groups nationwide.

UScellular is proud to assist local groups that focus on sports, academics, arts, after-school programs, dance, band, robotics and more. Join the thousands of organizations across the country who’ve rallied to earn critical funds through Community Connections year after year.



For more information and to view the official rules, please go to communityconnections.uscellular.com.