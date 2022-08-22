A woman allegedly assaulted a child who was using the playground outside a Levant school on Friday evening, and police are now trying to locate the woman.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to identify a white vehicle that was at the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School in Levant. Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is investigating the alleged assault that happened outside the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. Friday. An adult female, who was one of two adults in a white car, assaulted one of three children who were playing on the playground before leaving the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Regional School Unit 87 Superintendent Mark Turner said the school district has made video from the Levant elementary school available to the sheriff’s office.

While the sheriff’s office reviews video footage, anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to contact the office’s criminal investigation division at 207-947-4585.

Specifically, the sheriff’s office is looking for information about the two adults in the white car.