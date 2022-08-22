A Presque Isle man is missing.

Silver Alert issued for Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Joseph Dalessandrids, 55, was last seen about 2:49 p.m. Monday walking away from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Dalessandrids had been hospitalized a month ago after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a crash.

Dalessandrids is a white man, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans with a black belt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7382.