Recently my husband and I attended a very special harp concert presented by the Maine Coast Harp Institute. This brand new summer program, held on the Pierre Monteux Music School campus in Hancock, is directed by Yolanda Kondonassis and is inspired by Carlos Salzedo’s legendary summer Harp Colony retreat in Camden that Kondonassis attended and loved.

Juan Riveros, who studied five years with Kondonassis and assisted her at the institute, was the sole performer. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in harp performance and music theory, has won many honors, and has had engagements with several orchestras. He had carefully chosen his program of favorite pieces, several highlighting his Latino heritage (one a fantasy on a traditional folk song that he composed) along with pieces by classic composers. His knowledgeable comments before each piece enhanced our listening pleasure. Riveros brought things full circle with his final program piece by Salzedo.

It was a treat to hear such different and beautiful music on the lovely harp in such an inspiring setting! Kudos to Juan Riveros, Yolanda Kondonassis and the institute.

Kristen Strong

Surry